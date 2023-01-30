TCU P Jordy Sandy returning for the 2023 season

Two days after TCU senior kicker Griffin Kell announced his intentions to return for the 2023 season, senior punter Jordy Sandy shared an Instagram post revealing he’ll also be back for another season with the Horned Frogs. The 29-year-old Australian has spent all four seasons of his collegiate career at TCU, averaging 40.4 yards per punt with 30 boots over 50 yards.

Sandy has appeared in 49 games over his four-year career, attempting 224 punts and placing 80 punts inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line. Sandy also serves as the holder for a field-goal unit that saw significant improvement under new special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl. After having four attempts blocked during the 2020 season, TCU had only one attempt blocked during the 2022 season, where Kell earned All-Big 12 First Team honors after going 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts and 62-for-64 on extra-point attempts.