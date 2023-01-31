Game Thread: # 15 TCU Basketball vs. West Virginia

The Horned Frogs of Too Cold University will need to take a page out of Dutch Meyer’s playbook and “Fight ‘em on the ice” tonight at Schollmaier Arena as Fort Worth is under a deep freeze, cancelling classes at TCU. While many Frog fans cannot safely reach the game tonight, TCU has opened the Schollmaier doors and enticing the students on campus to pack the arena with free food and hot cocoa.

While cold outside, hopefully the Frogs can heat up on the court. TCU is looking for a season split with the Mountaineers after dropping the contest in Morgantown. Jamie Dixon’s squad is also hoping to avoid another losing streak after falling short in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Mississippi State. The Frogs will be without starters Eddie Lampkin and Mike Miles due to injury, needing the other contributors to step up in their stead to help earn a much needed win for the Frogs.

GAME 22: VS. WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

JAN. 31 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 8 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: King McClure

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 83/83

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Series History:

Series: WVU leads 18-4

In Fort Worth: WVU leads 6-4

First Meeting: WVU won 71-50 (1/23/13) in Morgantown

Last Meeting: WVU won 74-65 (1/18/23) in Morgantown

Winning Streak: WVU, W2

Dixon vs. WVU: 16-16

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 15

Coaches: 16

KenPom: 15

NET: 17

WVU

AP: RV

Coaches: NR

KenPom: 20

NET: 25

Moneyline: TCU: -125; WVU: +105

Spread: TCU -1.5

Point Total: 142.5

TCU vs. West Virginia Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 14.5 - 5 Emanuel Miller TCU 15.5 6.5 1.5 Emmitt Matthews Jr. WVU 8.5 4 - Erik Stevenson WVU 13.5 - - Tre Mitchell WVU 10.5 6 -

GAME NOTES

No. 15 TCU hosts West Virginia Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

TCU is ranked for a program record ninth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll.

TCU had 16 wins through its first 20 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is one of 10 teams nationally with five NET Q1 wins (5-4). Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game which ranks second in the Big 12. Miles left Saturday’s game four minutes in after a right knee injury.

Miles ranks 22nd at TCU with 1,140 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 14th in the Big 12 with 13.5 points per game. He has scored in double figures all but four games.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 56.4 percent and is eighth in the conference in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 12 of the 15 games he’s played. His 4.9 per game would be third in the Big 12 if he had enough games to qualify.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 6.8 rebounds per game. He has missed the last two games due to a left ankle injury that occurred at Kansas.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 and ranks 22nd nationally with 3.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.7 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 12th nationally.

TCU leads the nation with 20.9 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU leads the Big 12 with 37.1 rebounds per game and ranks second with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.35/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 11th nationally with a +4.8 turnover margin.

TCU’s 12.0 turnovers per game is the fewest in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.6).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (91.9).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 24th nationally with 5.0 blocked shots per game.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 87-31 overall and 31-26 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 35-7 as a ranked team at home and 18-5 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

Down three scholarship players, TCU rallied from a 12-point deficit before falling in overtime at Mississippi State, 81-74, Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Horned Frogs went into the game without starting center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (ankle) and guard Rondel Walker (sick). Nearly four minutes into the game, Mike Miles Jr., left the game with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Damion Baugh played nearly all 45 minutes and finished with a team-high 19 points with five rebounds and four assists. Emanuel Miller scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

WVU has won its last two games, including an 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn on Saturday.

Erik Stevenson is coming off a career-high 31 points against the Tigers. He leads WVU with 13.9 points per game.

UP NEXT

TCU will play at Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.