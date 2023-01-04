CFP National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU

Follow this stream for links to all of our updates and previews for the College Football Playoff National Championship between #1 Georgia Bulldogs and #3 TCU Horned Frogs on January 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Jan 2, 2023, 8:00am CST
Jan 2, 2023, 8:00am CST
January 4
CFP National Championship Preview: Keys to the Game
Winning on early downs and in the red zone are two areas where the Horned Frogs must be sharp on Monday.
January 4
CFP National Championship Preview: What’s at Stake
The Horned Frogs are seeking their first national title since 1938. Georgia looks to repeat as back-to-back winners.
January 4
CFP National Championship Preview: Matchups to Watch
Several high-profile athletes will be on the field when the final game of the college football season kicks off on Jan. 9.
January 3
CFP National Championship Preview: TCU special teams vs. Georgia special teams
How will the Horned Frogs match up against the Bulldogs in the third phase?
January 3
CFP National Championship Preview: TCU defense vs. Georgia offense
The Horned Frogs will be tasked with containing a unit led by Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett, who threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State.
January 2
CFP National Championship Preview: TCU offense vs. Georgia defense
The Horned Frogs found success on the ground against an elite Michigan run defense. The Bulldogs feature the top-ranked run defense in the nation.