Frogs O’ War Podcast: Fiesta Bowl Champions!

The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP thanks to a 51-45 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal! Russ and Anthony break it all down and put in historical context.

Also: TCU Basketball takes down Texas Tech and Baylor to open Big 12 play

The guys will be back with another episode ahead of the National Championship to preview the matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

