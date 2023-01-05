Alabama RB transfer Trey Sanders commits to TCU

With the College Football Playoff National Championship less than one week away, TCU remained busy in the transfer portal, securing a commitment from Alabama running back Trey Sanders, who announced his pledge to the Horned Frogs on social media Thursday. A former big-time five-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Sanders becomes the third Crimson Tide transfer to choose TCU, following offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer and wide receiver JoJo Earle. Sanders is the fifth player added from the portal for the 2023 class.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder from Port Saint Joe, Florida spent four years with the Alabama football program, redshirting his first season before recording 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the next three seasons. Sanders, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry with the Crimson Tide, was ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2019 according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining and will contend for immediate playing time in 2023.

Sanders missed the 2019 season, receiving a medical redshirt before returning for the 2020 season, where Sanders battled injuries and rushed 30 times for 134 yards. Sanders filled a reserve role in the backfield during the 2021 season, compiling 72 rushes for 314 yards and two touchdowns with six catches for 55 yards. Sanders was unable to move further up the depth chart during the 2022 season, finishing with 14 rushes for 80 yards for a 5.7 yards-per-carry average and one touchdown. Sanders chipped in two catches for 13 yards.