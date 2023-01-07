Frogs O’ War Podcast: CFP National Championship Preview

TCU football is only days away from kicking off the College Football Playoff National Championship against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. As a special thanks to all of the followers and support for Frogs O’ War, we’re delivering a bonus episode of the podcast, with associate editor Russ Hodges breaking down the preview for TCU’s matchup against the Bulldogs. Also included in this special podcast are highlights of the stunning men’s basketball win over Baylor as well as updates on the recruiting trail and transfer portal.