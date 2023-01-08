CFP National Championship Injury Report

Both Georgia and TCU emerged from Semifinal victories with a few new bumps and bruises, and new names on the injury report ahead of Monday’s National Championship. While both coaches have maintained a positive outlook on the injury status of players headed into Monday’s big game, there are key contributors for both sides who may be limited or out once the game kicks off at 6:30 CT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The line opened with Georgia as 13.5-point favorites, but has moved towards the Horned Frogs, who are now a 12.5-point underdog at Draftkings. As virtually the entire roster traveled for both teams, it may be difficult to get a true direction on injury status until game time, but this is the information available to date:

TCU Horned Frogs Injury Status:

Questionable:

RB Kendre Miller: The Frogs’ leading rusher had his TD scoring streak broken, going down with a knee injury late in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl after accumulating 57 yards (7.1 yards per carry). Emari Demercaro stepped in excellently, with 150 yards and a TD to help power TCU into the National Championship. Sonny Dykes described Miller’s status in his Tuesday press conference: “We’re hopeful we get Kendre back. As the week progresses we’ll know a little bit more every single day. Right now, I’d say he’d be questionable.” This was also a topic addressed by Dykes at the press conference upon arrival at LAX, noting that they would know more after Saturday’s practice. During Saturday’s media day, Dykes remained “optimistic that he’s going to be able to play. We’ll see how he feels today.” Miller gave himself a 50-50 shot at playing Monday, saying “I’ll most definitely suit up either way it goes and try.”

Out:

LB Thomas Armstrong: The Junior Linebacker suffered an ACL injury in the season-opener at Colorado and has been out for the remainder of the year

Georgia Bulldogs Injury Status:

Questionable:

TE Darnell Washington: The massive Tight End suffered an ankle injury vs. Ohio State and was on the sideline in a boot and with crutches. However it has since been reported that the injury would not require surgery and QB Stetson Bennett said Washington is “getting treatment, resting up, and hopefully he’ll be good to go.” UGA is loaded at the position, so while missing Washington would be a loss for the Bulldogs, Brock Bowers is the John Mackey Award winner and True Freshman Oscar Delp was the top TE recruit on 247sports for the 2022 Class. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said more directly during media day “I anticipate he’ll play.”

Probable:

DL Jalen Carter: The consensus All-American and the widely considered best player in college football has been nursing an ankle injury, even missing two games this season, but played down the stretch, including the Peach Bowl. He’s indicated he’s back to 100% and we should expect him to play near full capacity when on the field Monday.

Out: