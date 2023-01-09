CFP National Championship: Final Odds

The unprecedented, unpredictable, unbelievable run to the National Championship for the TCU Horned Frogs sees its conclusion Monday night with a collision course against the defending Champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Frogs are staring down one of the sport’s great Goliaths, after slaying another Blue Blood last week, overcoming long odds to send the Michigan Wolverines to an early off-season. Georgia is the epitome of blue-chip ratio, vacuuming up all of the top-tier recruiting talent, developing that talent to its peak abilities, and deploying it with the best game plan. The marketplace reflects that perceived massive talent gap between the two program: at DraftKings, the Horned Frogs are 13-point underdogs, and are +350 (3.5-to-1) to win the game outright.

If TCU does end up lifting the trophy, it would be the greatest upset in a College Football National Championship since at least the beginning of the BCS era (1998). The next largest closing line was 2013-14 Florida State vs. Auburn, as Jameis Winston’s Seminoles were 12-point favorites and defeated Auburn with a furious 4th quarter comeback, scoring 21 points in the final period, including a Winston game-winning TD pass in the final seconds to emerge with a 3-point win. The largest upset of that era was the classic 2002-03 Ohio State-Miami Fiesta Bowl featuring the controversial defensive pass interference in the end zone in 2OT to lead the 11-point underdog Buckeyes to victory over a Hurricane team that was considered to be among the greatest collections of talent in CFB history.

A TCU win would also mean the most unlikely longshot National Champion, based on preseason odds, since at least 2001. Per Sports Reference, the Horned Frogs were an extreme long shot for the National Title this season, at +23000 (230-to-1). Cam Newton’s 2010 Auburn team had the longest preseason odds for an eventual Champion, at +5000 (50-to-1) - and it only got there because a Playoff didn’t exist that would’ve forced a game vs. Andy Dalton’s TCU.

Same Game Parlays

Draftkings is also offering some longshot Same Game Parlays to pair with a Horned Frogs win to increase your winnings - all events of the parlay must occur for the pick to win. Some of these are specifically offered as pre-built Quick SGP, others would have to be user created:

It was always the Frogs (+1100):

TCU to win the game

TCU leading at halftime

Emari Demercado anytime TD

Kendre Miller anytime TD

Quentin Johnston anytime TD

All Glory to the Hypnotoad (+1000):

TCU to win the game

Max Duggan over 224.5 pass yards

Max Duggan over 24.5 rush yards

Quentin Johnston over 69.5 receiving yards

Mad Max (+1600):

TCU to win the game

Max Duggan over 44.5 rush yards

Max Duggan over 199.5 pass yards

Max Duggan anytime TD (does not include passing TD)

Golden Arm (+900):

TCU to win the game

Max Duggan over 199.5 pass yards

Quentin Johnston anytime TD

Kendre Miller anytime TD

Homecoming (+800):

TCU to win the game

TCU over 25.5 points scored

Emari Demercado to score over 1.5 TD

All Bark, No Bite (+13000):

Georgia under 28.5 total points

TCU over 28.5 total points

Stetson Bennett under 229.5 pass yards

Daijun Edwards under 34.5 rush yards

Kenny McIntosh under 49.5 rush yards

Brock Bowers under 49.5 receiving yards

Game & Team Props

You can also test all kinds of different theories about how the game may play out using various prop opportunities offered on Draftkings:

Think the Horned Frogs will get off to a hot start and score on big explosive plays?

First to Score:

TCU: +150

Georgia: -185

Longest TD (Team):

TCU: +140

Georgia: -200

Longest TD (Yards):

Over 49.5: +140

Under 49.5: -115

TCU has been excellent after halftime for most of the season, while Georgia used a huge 2nd half to propel itself into the National Championship. Which team will perform better as tensions rise and the clock ticks towards the end of regulation?

Team Total Points - 2nd Half:

TCU: Over 12.5 (-125); Under 12.5 (-105)

Georgia: Over 17.5 (-115); Under 17.5 (-115)

2nd Half Spread:

TCU: +6.5

Georgia: -6.5

2nd Half Moneyline:

TCU: +240

Georgia: -285

Highest Scoring Half:

1st Half: -125

2nd Half: +100

Draw: +1600

TCU got off to a quick start in the Fiesta Bowl Semifinal, while Georgia had a slower start in the Peach Bowl Semifinal before an explosion of points in the 4th Quarter. Which team will hit certain scoring thresholds first?

Race to 10 points:

TCU: +200

Georgia: -310

Race to 15 Points:

TCU: +250

Georgia: -400

Neither: +2800

Race to 20 Points:

TCU: +285

Georgia: -475

Neither: +2200

Race to 25 Points:

TCU: +370

Georgia: -425

Neither: +1000

Race to 30 Points: