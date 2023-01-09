 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFP National Championship Game Thread: Georgia vs. TCU

Join the conversation as the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs battle in the College Football Playoff National Championship

By Anthony North
Can the #3 TCU Horned Frogs pull off the greatest Championship game upset and become the most surprising National Champion in College Football history by defeating defending Champion #1 Georgia Bulldogs? Join us in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!

