Pro Frogs: TCU football players make highlights during Week 5 of 2023 NFL Season

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season was a notable one for several TCU Horned Frog athletes. One of the first highlights of the afternoon came when rookie running back Emari Demercado rushed for his first career NFL touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals during Sunday’s 34-20 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Demercado, who finished with 45 rushing yards on 10 carries, reached the end zone on an 11-yard rush during the third quarter. Demercado took over the Arizona backfield after starting running back James Conner departed with a knee injury that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

Demercado signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent and could see much more run over the next few weeks should Conner be unable to return to the field. On defense, fourth-round draft selection Dylan Horton made a highlight play for the Houston Texans during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, recovering a fumble in the third quarter to help the Texans preserve a 9-7 lead. Horton added two total tackles in the game and has recorded six total tackles during his rookie season with the Texans.

Elsewhere, third-round rookie running back Kendre Miller saw an uptick in usage for the New Orleans Saints during Sunday’s battle with the New England Patriots. With Jamaal Williams on injured reserve and Tony Jones Jr. no longer on the roster, Miller totaled 16 touches on Sunday, rushing for 37 yards on 12 carries while catching four passes for 53 yards as the Saints shut out the Patriots 34-0. Miller’s rookie season started slowly, with the former Horned Frog missing time due to knee and hamstring injures, but he appears ready to take over as the team’s No. 2 back behind Alvin Kamara, who’s back from suspension.

Kendre Miller wasn’t the most prolific pass-catching RB while at #TCU, but he looked fantastic doing it today for the Saints. #ProFrogs pic.twitter.com/5vSmpjIsoI — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) October 8, 2023

The final highlight for the TCU Horned Frogs in the NFL came during Sunday Night Football, when wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys took on the San Francisco 49ers. It was the first career touchdown reception for Turpin, who rushed for his first career running touchdown earlier this season. Turpin has now caught five passes for 51 yards while rushing six times for 66 yards during the 2023 season, where he’s also handled return duties for Dallas.