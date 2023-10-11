Non-Rev Roundup: TCU equestrian knocks off defending Big 12 champions

Equestrian

No. 1-ranked TCU equestrian moved to 2-0 on the season this past Thursday with its second straight win over a top-5-ranked opponent. The Frogs traveled up to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the reigning Big 12 champion in Oklahoma State and brought back a 10-9 victory.

TCU did not have a fast start, getting swept 5-0 in Fences, the first event of the day. The sweep was in spite of very strong rides from Ashleigh Scully and Sydney Berube who earned scores of 82 and 84 respectively.

The Frogs battled back with a narrow win in Horsemanship by a score of 3-2 in the event. Mattie Dukes won the first point of the meet for TCU thanks to a 76.5-point ride. Shea Graham was able to earn a point for TCU behind a strong 76-point ride. Jessica McAllister clinched the event for TCU with a 75-point ride. Giorgia Medows was the top overall scorer in the event for TCU with a 77.5-point ride but was unable to win a point because of an outstanding performance from her OSU counterpart.

Congratulations to Shea and Ella brining home MOP honors against No. 5 OSU last week!

Shea Graham - Reining 73.5



Shea Graham - Reining 73.5

Ella Bostwick - Flat 88

TCU continued to close the gap in Reining where the Frogs were able to pull out a convincing 4-1 win in the event. Graham took MOP honors in Reining and earned her second point of the day in the process thanks to a strong 73.5-point ride. McAllister and Dukes both won their second matchups of the day behind rides of 72 points and 69 points respectively. Medows got her first point of the day in Reining, after bad luck in Horsemanship, behind a 71.5-point ride.

The Frogs clinched the meet with a 3-1 win in Flat. Ella Bostwick earned MOP honors in the event thanks to an outstanding 88-point ride to win a point for the Frogs. Annalise Manoog had the second-highest score for TCU with an 86 but was unable to secure a point as her OSU counterpart also scored an 86 and forced a tie. Lilly Goldstein and Laurel Smith both won their matchups by one point to clinch the victory for TCU thanks to rides of 80 points and 78 points respectively.

The Frogs will next travel to Fresno, California for an in-conference bout with Fresno State on Friday, Oct. 20 (Fresno State is a member of the Big 12 for equestrian).

Women’s Golf

TCU women’s golf competed in the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois at Medinah Country Club this past Monday and Tuesday. The Frogs finished 14th out of a strong field of 15 teams with a team score of 31 over par.

TCU was led by Lois Lau, who had a strong week, finishing at one over par, good for a tie for 27th individually. Lau had an especially good first two rounds with an even-par 72 in the first eighteen holes and a two under 70 in the second round. Lau’s second round was the best eighteen holes by any Frog golfer in the tournament.

Sofia Barroso Sa and Meagan Winans were the next two best finishers for TCU, both shooting 6 over par in the tournament and finishing in a tie for 47th. Barroso Sa finished strong with a 1-under 71 in her last round to move up the leaderboard. Winans improved her score in every round, moving from three over par in her first round to two over par and one over par in her second and third rounds respectively.

The Frogs’ next tournament, the Jim West Challenge, takes place in San Marcos, Texas on Oct. 22-23

Final from Medinah ⛳️@sofiabarrososa cards three birdies on her way to a 1-under score for the day. Lois Lau cards five birdies in the Windy City.



TCU will travel to San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Invitational, Oct. 23-24.#GoFrogs x #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/1XVFd2XrpS — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) October 10, 2023

Men’s Golf

TCU men’s golf competed at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament this week, finishing in eighth place with an overall record of 2-3. TCU got both of its wins on the first day as they won matches over the No. 11 seed in Iowa State by a score of 3-2 and the No. 14 seed in UCF by a score of 4-1.

TCU takes its second match of the day!



Dial def. Estrada, 9&7

Eroshenko def. Wilt, 1UP

Petruzzelli def. Andersson, 6&4

Frimodt def. Risvaer, 1UP

Beauchamp def. Ebbert, 1UP#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/TfRuMpoVTn — TCU Men's Golf (@TCUMensGolf) October 9, 2023

Andrew Petruzzeli had a convincing win over his Iowa State counterpart, clinching at 5&4 before securing an even bigger win over UCF at 6&4. Ethan Dial had the biggest win of the day for the Frogs with a 9&7 victory against UCF. Dial went undefeated on the day with a 1-up win over Iowa State. Gustav Frimodt was the final Frog to go undefeated on day one with a 2&1 win over Iowa State and a 1-up win over UCF.

Unfortunately, the momentum did not carry over into day two of the tournament as the Frogs dropped matches against both Baylor and Oklahoma by scores of 5-0 and 3-2 respectively. Petrezzuli collected his third win of the tournament, this time against Oklahoma, at 6&5. Frimodt joined Petrezzuli at three wins with a 3&1 victory against OU.

Solid start to the day!



Dial Def. Wu, 1UP

️ May def. Wilt, 5&3

Petruzzelli def. Beauvy, 5&4

Frimodt def. Gutschewski, 2&1

️ Sawyer def. Beauchamp, 1UP



Back in action this afternoon vs. UCF#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/XTSc1aEeas — TCU Men's Golf (@TCUMensGolf) October 9, 2023

On Championship Day, the Frogs were matched up with Cincinnati with a chance to win seventh place overall. TCU was not able to top the Bearcats and dropped their third straight match, this time by a score of 4-1. Jack Beauchamp was the lone winner for TCU against Cincinnati with a strong performance to beat his Bearcat counterpart 2&1.

This tournament wrapped up a successful fall season for TCU Men’s Golf. The Frogs will kick off their spring season on Jan. 29, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona for the Arizona NIT at Omni Tucson National.