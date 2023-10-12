Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 7

It’s Week Seven in college football as conference races are taking shape and the national picture is clearing up as the season works towards its second half. Our staff gives predictions for the biggest games of the weekend

Big 12

West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars - Thurs. Oct. 12, 6:00 PM, FS1

Anthony: While Houston has not shown anything to suggest it is better than WVU, and CJ Donaldson may run for 200 yards, I just have a hunch Dana will find a way to take this game for the Cougars.

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats - Sat. Oct. 14, 11:00 AM, FS1

Anthony: It’s the week of new members taking down legacy members (except for the one in Fort Worth). Cinci rolls and TCU’s bad losses continue to look worse.

Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys - Sat. Oct. 14, 2:30 PM, FS1

Anthony: I’m done doubting the Jayhawks, even with Jason Bean at the helm rather than Jalon Daniels, Kansas is able to steal one in Stillwater.

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders - Sat. Oct. 14, 6:00 PM, FS1

Anthony: Texas Tech is rounding into form, but Will Howard cannot possibly play as poorly as he did last week. K-State no longer needs to look-ahead to a marquee matchup with TCU next week and books the win in Lubbock

Top National Games

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies - Sat. Oct. 14, 2:30 PM, ABC

Anthony: UW got its clunker out of the way in Tucson before the bye week and delivers a signature win as this offense continues to deliver video game results.

Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers - Sat. Oct. 14, 2:30 PM, CBS

Anthony: Aside from a terrible performance in the Swamp and the loss of Bru McCoy to injury, the UT offense is putting up big numbers while the Aggies are recovering from the Alabama body blows. Vols win to set up its own headline matchup with the Tide next week.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers - Sat. Oct. 14, 3:00 PM, FOX

Anthony: Can’t wait for this conference to lose divisions. The Iowa points thing is played out at this point and ready for someone to put us out of our misery from having to listen about this team at the national level. Badgers win big in Madison.

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons - Sat. Oct. 14, 6:00 PM, CBS Sports Net

Anthony: The Wyoming run of fun comes to an end as Air Force dominates the day at home.

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Sat. Oct. 14,6:30 PM, NBC

Anthony: Caleb Williams and USC finds a way to score enough on the road, with its personal boogeyman Utah on deck for next week. Trojans win.

Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels - Sat. Oct. 14, 6:30 PM, ABC

Anthony: How much can it hurt the psyche going forward to lose the way Miami did last week? Maybe Mario can rally the troops and Tyler Van Dyke can outduel Drake Maye to get the Hurricanes back into the hunt for an ACC Championship.

Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats - Sat. Oct. 14, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Anthony: I continue to think Mizzou is not terribly good and has “gotten away with it” to earn a gaudy record, while Kentucky has smashed everyone not named Georgia. Wildcats win and Barion Brown outshines Luther Burden

UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers - Sat. Oct. 14, 7:00 PM, FOX

Anthony: Bruins continue to impress and hand another L to a team it sent into the abyss by joining the B1G.

Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard

