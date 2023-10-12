Frogs Up Podcast: BYU Cougars Preview

The TCU Horned Frogs return to Fort Worth desperate for a win, as QB Josh Hoover will make his first career start vs. the BYU Cougars. We break down what BYU will bring to the game, how Hoover can find success in his debut, and what the Frogs will need to do to come away with a win. Plus: Big 12 Week 7 preview, a TCU Hoops recruiting win, and Volleyball with a huge comeback victory

