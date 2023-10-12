Pro Frogs: Former TCU golfer Paul Barjon wins 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Former TCU golfer Paul Barjon finished atop the field during the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club over the weekend, shooting a 14-under-par final score to win the tournament with a three-stroke advantage. Barjon not only earned a $270,000 purse for the victory, but the French player and former Horned Frog standout also received his PGA Tour card and will have another chance to compete on the PGA Tour. Barjon clinched the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with a 4-under-par 68 in the final round.

Hard work pays off



Inside the exercise routine that helped @paul_barjon earn his @PGATOUR card. #TOURBound pic.twitter.com/wwJ0uTZB2Y — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 12, 2023

Barjon has competed professionally since 2016, when he made his debut on the PGA Tour Canada and won the Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Barjon earned three titles on the PGA Tour Canada as well as three on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his last victory coming at the Memorial Health Championship earlier this year. Barjon has logged 152 professional starts in his career, earning over $1.6 million in prize money along the way. Barjon has four runner-up finishes along with 15 top-5 placements and 25 top-10 placements in his pro golf career.

A win when it mattered most



Paul Barjon wins at @tourchampulf and is heading back to the @PGATOUR!#TOURBound pic.twitter.com/lNHHrB5enq — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 8, 2023

Barjon opened the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with an even-par 72 during the opening round before firing a 2-under-par 70 and an excellent 8-under-par 64 over his next two rounds to move himself into title contention. Barjon’s 8-under-par third round included eight birdies, four on each half of the course, along with 10 pars and zero bogeys. Barjon recorded four birdies and one eagle on the par-5 10th hole during his final round Sunday.