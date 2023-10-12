Men’s Basketball: Three-star guard Ashton Simmons commits to TCU

TCU men’s basketball secured its second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Wednesday, with three-star combo guard Ashton Simmons announcing his pledge on social media during the evening. The 6-foot-2 guard from Beaumont, Texas chose the Horned Frogs over Texas A&M and George Mason as well as several other Division I basketball programs.

Simmons currently ranks as the No. 31 combo guard and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports ratings. Simmons, who currently plays for West Brook High School in Beaumont, joins a class that already features four-star forward Micah Robinson. TCU’s overall rating jumped into the top 40 nationally with Simmons’ pledge.