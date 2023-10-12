2024 TCU Men’s Basketball Recruiting Updates

TCU men’s basketball is hot on the recruiting trail, with head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff already securing major commitments for the Class of 2024. Read the articles below to learn more about the future Horned Frogs who will make their way to the Fort next year.
October 12
Men’s Basketball: Four-star center Malick Diallo commits to TCU
The Horned Frogs bolster their 2024 class with a talented 6-foot-10 big man.
-
October 12
Men’s Basketball: Three-star guard Ashton Simmons commits to TCU
The Beaumont, Texas combo guard becomes the second member of the Class of 2024.
-
September 23
Men’s Basketball: Four-star forward Micah Robinson commits to TCU
The Horned Frogs secure their first big commitment for the Class of 2024.