Men’s Basketball: Four-star center Malick Diallo commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs bolster their 2024 class with a talented 6-foot-10 big man.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
Made Hoops | @madehoops

TCU men’s basketball remained hot on the recruiting trail Thursday afternoon, with head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff securing a commitment from four-star center Malick Diallo. The 6-foot-10 big man from Mali becomes the third member of the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who also have four-star forward Micah Robinson and three-star combo guard Ashton Simmons in the fold. TCU’s class now ranks as the No. 14 class in the nation and the No. 3 class in the Big 12 Conference according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Diallo currently ranks as the No. 24 center nationally and the No. 3 prospect from Mali according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The four-star center, who currently plays high school basketball at Wasatch Academy, will join a TCU roster that features several veteran big men including All-Big 12 Preseason honoree Emanuel Miller and Xavier Cork along with Kansas transfer Ernest Udeh Jr. and Coastal Carolina transfer Essam Mostafa.

