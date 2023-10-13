Men’s Basketball: TCU Selected 5th in 2023-24 Big 12 Preseason Poll

The 2023-24 college basketball season is fast approaching, with opening tip just over three weeks away. The TCU Horned Frogs enter the season following consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, with expectations again being set high for another run in March. On Friday the Big 12 Conference announced its preseason rankings, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. TCU was selected to finish the regular season fifth in the 14-team conference. The Frogs finished the 2022-23 regular season sixth in the ten-team league after being tabbed as the preseason number four.

The Kansas Jayhawks received 12 of the 14 first place votes, with the other two given to new member Houston Cougars coming off a season as a one-seed and a run to the Sweet 16. Also ranked ahead of the Frogs are Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears. The three other new members rank among the bottom of the league projections with Cincinnati Bearcats slotting at No. 11 and BYU & UCF picked to finish 13th & 14th respectively.

The Big 12 projects to be the toughest basketball league in the nation again this season; according to BartTorvik.com projections, the league has five teams in the Top 25, with all 14 members ranking in the top 100, 13 of which are in the top 75, with UCF the outlier at 99th overall.

TCU begins its regular season on Monday November 6 at home in Schollmaier Arena vs. the Southern Jaguars. The Horned Frogs begin Big 12 conference play on the road at Allen Fieldhouse o Saturday January 6th.