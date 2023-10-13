How to Watch: TCU Football vs. BYU Cougars

Game 7: vs. BYU Cougars
OCT. 14 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FT. WORTH, TX | 2:30 PM
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN APP // Watch ESPN
Talent: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 99 or 206
Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270 Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- TCU hosts Big 12 newcomer BYU on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
- The Horned Frogs and Cougars are meeting for the first time in a conference game since both were members of the Mountain West (2005-10). TCU was 4-2 against BYU in the MW, including wins in the last three meetings.
- TCU ranks second nationally among Power Five programs with its attendance at 105.1 percent of capacity. The Frogs have an average crowd this season of 48,321 in the 46,000-seat Amon G. Carter Stadium.
- Since 2019, TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes ranks No. 1 in the state of Texas for winning percentage (.732, 41-15) by an active FBS head coach with at least one season completed
- TCU is 10-2 in Big 12 regular-season games under Dykes. The West Virginia contest snapped the Horned Frogs’ 10-game winning streak in league play, coinciding with the arrival of Dykes. It tied for 11th-longest in conference history.
- The Horned Frogs are 8-2 in home games under Dykes. 4Dykes was the fastest TCU head coach to 16 wins, taking just 19 games, since Francis A. Schmidt was 16-0-2 in his opening 18 contests from 1929-30.
- TCU is 16-1 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin. The lone loss was against West Virginia when neither team committed a turnover.
- TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.
- The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular season games in Texas.
- Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.
SERIES HISTORY
- TCU and BYU are meeting for the first time since 2011, a 38-28 Horned Frogs’ victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU was in its final season in the Mountain West, while the Cougars were in their first year as an Independent.
- TCU holds a 6-5 series lead with a four-game winning streak.
- One of TCU’s more memorable wins in the series came in 2008 in Fort Worth, when Jerry Hughes, currently with the Houston Texans in his 14th NFL season, had four sacks in leading the Horned Frogs to a 32-7 victory to snap a 16-game BYU winning streak that was the longest in the nation.
- TCU rallied from an 18-point deficit for a 51-50 overtime win in Provo in 2005.
- The first meeting in the series was a 33-12 TCU win in Fort Worth in 1987, known as “The Cricket Game” for the abundance of crickets that made their way into Amon G. Carter Stadium and nearly covered the entire field.
NOTING THE HORNED FROGS
- Emani Bailey is second in the Big 12 and fourth nationally in rushing yards with 690. He has topped 100 yards in four games this season.
- JP Richardson has a team-best 21 receptions and is just the second player in history to score a touchdown for and against the Horned Frogs. He found the end zone last season for Oklahoma State versus TCU.
- TCU’s defense has allowed just eight touchdowns over the last five games. The Horned Frogs are second in the Big 12 with 16 sacks and have held opponents to one touchdown pass and a 49.0 completion percentage the last five contests.
UNIFORM WATCH:
WEATHER:
It’s projected to be a delightful afternoon for football in Fort Worth, with a clear sunny 73 degrees at kickoff with limited wind no forecasted rain.
