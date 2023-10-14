Game Thread: TCU Football vs. BYU Cougars

After 12 seasons as an FBS Independent, the BYU Cougars (4-1; 1-1 Big 12) have now joined a power conference, reunited as league mates with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3; 1-2 Big 12). The Cougars enter the game after a bye week to rest up and game plan for this rekindled rivalry. BYU has opened the season in impressive fashion, earning a road win at Arkansas and a Big 12 win over fellow newcomer Cincinnati, with its only loss coming in Lawrence vs. a Jalon Daniels led Kansas squad.

TCU is reeling following two consecutive conference losses, suffering an additional brutal blow in the loss to Iowa State as a knee injury to starting QB Chandler Morris that will have him miss this game Saturday at least.

Can the Horned Frogs bounce back and stop this losing streak in Amon G. Carter Stadium this afternoon? Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!