TCU News: “It feels like I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity,”

Football

BYU Football: How Does TCU Loss Change Outlook For 2023? | KSL Sports

The 44-11 loss to TCU was a big setback for BYU football. Everything that you thought you knew about this BYU team suddenly went out the door after that blowout setback to the Horned Frogs. After a hard-fought comeback win at Arkansas last month, BYU appeared to be a lock to go to the postseason. A month later, there’s some doubt that the Bowl Season remains in the cards for the Cougars.

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | heraldbulletin.com

Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for TCU as the Horned Frogs beat Big 12 newcomer BYU 44-11. The Horned Frogs jumped ahead 14-0 in the game's first five minutes. Millard Bradford had a 35-yard interception return for a TD and Hoover's first drive ended with a 42-yard TD to JP Richardson. Hoover completed 37 of 58 passes. BYU was held to a season-low 243 total yards. Kedon Slovis was 15-of-34 passing for 152 yards with that interception and a lost fumble. Hoover started in place of the injured Chandler Morris.

Hoover throws for 439 yards and four TDs in his first TCU start as Frogs roll past BYU 44-11 | The Star

“In a lot of ways this was a gut check. For our guys just to come out and play like they did, I think it shows a lot about who they are,” Dykes said. “Sonny had his guys playing with a lot of urgency,” Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. “They couldn’t find a rhythm for some reason this season. They found it today.”

With TCU’s season on the line, Josh Hoover answered the call | Yahoo

For Hoover Saturday was a culmination of a lifetime of work paying off. “It feels like I’ve worked my whole life for this opportunity,” Hoover said. “The good Llord has blessed me to be here and honestly I shouldn’t be here. I was committed to Indiana, I didn’t have any offers like this and Coach (Sonny) Dykes took a chance on me and I can’t express how grateful I am for the opportunity.”

One start into his career, Josh Hoover is talking like a leader | 247Sports

"I thought our guys around me gave me a chance to make plays all game long," Hoover said. "We threw 60 balls, and I had no pressure. That's unheard of. Our offensive line played their butt off. I just can't express how thankful I am for those guys, and the receivers played unbelievable. They made catches all day long. Really proud of those guys"

QB Josh Hoover leads TCU rout of BYU in Big 12 game. | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Josh Hoover, who started in place of the injured Chandler Morris, passed for 439 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Horned Frogs to dominating 44-11 win over BYU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. "What can you say about Josh?” coach Sonny Dykes said after the win. “I thought he played incredibly well, I’m not surprised he’s the most prepared player on our team and I’m just really proud of the poise he showed.”

Hoover's career day and stout defense lead TCU to 44-11 win over BYU | 247Sports

Hoover completed passes to 12 different Frog receivers on the day. JP Richardson led the Frogs with 6 catches for 104 yards and a score. It was Richardson’s first 100-yard game in his career. Savion Williams also hauled in 7 catches for 68 yards.

TCU defense helps key lopsided Big 12 win over BYU | Fort Worth Star-Telegram