Men’s Basketball: TCU Receiving Votes in Preseason AP Poll

TCU Basketball finished the 2022 season ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll, earning a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament, eventually falling to Gonzaga in the Round of 32. The Horned Frogs will have to earn its way back onto the ballots of many AP voters, as TCU is not ranked in the Top 25 in the initial AP Poll released on Monday.
BREAKING: College Basketball Preseason AP Poll https://t.co/bZ9nSquaey pic.twitter.com/XkX4ZS1Ihr— On3 (@On3sports) October 16, 2023
TCU earned eight votes in the Preseason AP Poll, picked as high as No. 21 on a pair of ballots, good for 24 total ballot points, 80 below No. 25 Illinois. TCU was picked by the coaches of the Big 12 to finish fifth in the conference and is similarly slotted behind four league mates in this AP Poll. The Big 12 is projected as the most difficult top-to-bottom league in college basketball this season, with all 14 members ranking in the top 72 in the initial KenPom ratings. TCU will open the season on November 6th in Schollmaier Arena vs. the Southern University Jaguars and the Horned Frogs begin Big 12 play on January 6th vs. Preseason No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.
Big 12 Votes
- #1 Kansas - brought in the nation’s top transfer class, including star Center Hunter Dickinson from Michigan, to an already stacked roster. A clear Final Four favorite headed into the season. Next: Nov. 6 vs. NC Central
- #7 Houston - Kelvin Sampson adds LJ Cryer to a No. 1-seed from 2023. Next: Nov. 6 vs. UL Monroe
- #18 Texas - Returning a core from an Elite 8 squad while adding elite scoring transfer Max Abmas from Oral Roberts. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word
- #20 Baylor - Despite losing All-Big 12 guards LJ Cryer to transfer and Keyonte George to the NBA, the Bears bring in Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ja’Kobe Walter and again expect to be a force on the national stage. Nov. 7 vs. Auburn
- #33 TCU - No more Mike Miles Jr. or Damion Baugh, but Jamie Dixon brought in the nation’s No. 3-ranked transfer class, adding to long-time contributors like Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon, Micah Peavy, and Ja’Kobe Coles. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Southern
- #35 Kansas State - With Keyontae Johnson and Marquis Nowell gone, the Wildcats look for continued success under Jerome Tang with big time transfer additions Arthur Kaluma & Tylor Perry. Next: Nov. 6 vs. USC.
