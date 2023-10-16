Men’s Basketball: TCU Receiving Votes in Preseason AP Poll

TCU Basketball finished the 2022 season ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll, earning a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament, eventually falling to Gonzaga in the Round of 32. The Horned Frogs will have to earn its way back onto the ballots of many AP voters, as TCU is not ranked in the Top 25 in the initial AP Poll released on Monday.

TCU earned eight votes in the Preseason AP Poll, picked as high as No. 21 on a pair of ballots, good for 24 total ballot points, 80 below No. 25 Illinois. TCU was picked by the coaches of the Big 12 to finish fifth in the conference and is similarly slotted behind four league mates in this AP Poll. The Big 12 is projected as the most difficult top-to-bottom league in college basketball this season, with all 14 members ranking in the top 72 in the initial KenPom ratings. TCU will open the season on November 6th in Schollmaier Arena vs. the Southern University Jaguars and the Horned Frogs begin Big 12 play on January 6th vs. Preseason No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.

