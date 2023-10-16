Soccer: TCU secures a win & a draw to close regular season home slate

TCU Soccer entered the week ranked number 21 in the country, fighting to stay alive in the battle for a Big 12 regular season title. With Texas Tech remaining undefeated in conference play, the Big 12 may be out of reach, but TCU was able to secure a spot in the Big 12 Tournament and continued to accumulate points in the final two regular season matches in Fort Worth at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. TCU earned a draw on Thursday vs. the Houston Cougars (8-7-2; 2-6-1 Big 12) and then Sunday took home a win over the Baylor Bears (8-6-3; 3-4-2 Big 12) in the home finale.

TCU 2 - Houston 2

There are draws that can feel like a win and those that feel like a loss. For the Horned Frogs, the Thursday tie with Houston had to feel more like a loss. The Cougars entered the game near the bottom of the Big 12 standings and getting the point in Fort Worth was considered one of the best results in program history. TCU dominated play throughout the contest and went into the halftime break with a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to Seven Castain taking on the defenders herself to score in the 19th minute and Gracie Brian followed it up in the 27th minute after a series of entry attempts. However in the second half true freshman Aryanna Jimison entered the chat, delivering the Cougars only two shots on goal for the game, both of them beating Lauren Kellett and into the net. TCU earned seven corner kicks and directed 11 shots on goal, but Houston GK Olivia Dietrich made some tremendous saves in preserving the draw as each team took a point from the contest

TCU 1 - Baylor 0

As is often the case when the Bears and Horned Frogs face off in any contest, there was a bit of extra fight in this one, as the teams combined for 31 fouls, including Horned Frog Tyler Isgrig taking down AJ Hennessey in the box early in the game, giving TCU a penalty opportunity in the 8th minute. Hennessey took the shot from the spot and buried it with power and precision past Baylor GK Ashlee Zirkel. TCU would maintain that single goal advantage for the duration, controlling much of the possession and clamping down defensively to allow just five Baylor shot attempts, with only two requiring the sure keeping of Lauren Kellett to secure her eighth shutout of the season

TCU will have the week off ahead of the season finale on Monday on Monday October 23 in Austin vs. the Texas Longhorns at 7:00 PM on Longhorn Network. TCU will be looking for a win in order to hold off the BYU Cougars for 2nd place in the Big 12 headed into the Big 12 Tournament beginning October 28 in Round Rock, TX