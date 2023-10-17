TCU News: “He never got rattled, the game was never too big for him.”

Football

Kansas State football: Wildcats intriguing depth chart move after Avery Johnson breakout

Can Avery Johnson replicate his historical performance for Kansas State football? Johnson’s performance put him in uncharted territory. Johnson tied Kansas State’s school record for most rushing TDs in a single game. The most impressive part of Johnson’s breakout is he is just a freshman. Wildcat fans have much to look forward to in the coming years.

Life has not been given to me and I'm not used to handouts. I was born in Nigeria, and when I was 6, my mom, siblings and I moved here to live with my grandma and pursue a better life. My mom's story inspires me. She worked so hard in Africa to bring us to the United States, and after we moved, she balanced three jobs to provide for us. All she has done for me continuously motivates me. I show up to work every day, whether or not I want to, because I know you have to earn what you want.

The BYU defense wasn’t much better, allowing TCU to convert 12 of 19 third downs. Josh Hoover, making his first career start, shredded the Cougars secondary for 439 yards, four touchdowns and wasn’t sacked once. “If you’re going to throw the ball 60 times and not get a sack, there are going to be problems,” Sitake said. “I know they had some quick throws, but we should have at least disrupted the timing.”

In his first collegiate start, Hoover completed 37-of-58 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns in TCU’s 44-11 win over BYU. The 439 passing yards are the 10th-best total in a game nationally this season. The four TD passes were the most by a Horned Frog in his first start since Casey Pachall's four at Baylor in 2011. It is also the most by a Horned Frog against an FBS opponent since Max Duggan's four at Oklahoma in 2021. The 37 completions and 58 attempts by Hoover were the most in a game by a TCU quarterback since Pachall was 40-of-58 passing against West Virginia in 2013. He is the first Power Five QB with 400 passing yards and four scores in his first career start since 2019 and the first Big 12 signal caller to achieve the feat since 2014. The business pre-major student added a 26-yard run on his lone carry.

