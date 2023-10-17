Frogs Up Podcast: BYU Cougars Recap

TCU Football got back in the win column on Saturday with a runaway win over the BYU Cougars as Josh Hoover dazzled in his first start and the Horned Frogs defense shuts down Kedon Slovis and BYU. We break down the game, discussing what the win means for TCU’s season and the future of the QB room.

Plus: Big 12 Week 7 recap, Soccer shuts out Baylor & draws Houston, and Volleyball goes 1-1 ahead of huge upcoming week at home.

