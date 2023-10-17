Pro Frogs: Former TCU safety Tre’von Moehrig records third career interception

Former TCU free safety Tre’von Moehrig came up with a huge defensive play when the Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Horned Frog standout and 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner intercepted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones near the sideline with New England deep in Las Vegas territory. It was the third career interception and the second this season for Moehrig, who added three total tackles as the Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17 despite losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury.

Moehrig has been an integral part of the Las Vegas secondary this season, recording 24 total tackles along with four passes defensed and two interceptions as the team’s starting free safety. The 2021 second-rounder from TCU picked off Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert earlier this season, helping the Raiders hang tough in a 24-17 loss. Moehrig has already logged 38 games played in less than three seasons, compiling 139 total tackles as well as 15 passes defensed and 3.5 stuffs. Moehrig also notched his first career sack earlier this season, bringing down Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in a 17-13 win.