TCU News: “We all had a lot of confidence that he was going to be a good player.”

Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, the Kansas State Wildcats | MSN

This year both entered the year with lofty expectations. K-State started the year ranked 16th, TCU (4-3, 2-2) started 17th. They’ve both suffered stunning upsets: TCU’s losses to Colorado and West Virginia and K-State (4-2, 2-1) rolled at Oklahoma State. Both teams also won in convincing fashion this past week setting up a huge Big 12 showdown on Saturday that will determine who’s a contender or pretender in the conference

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU | 247Sports

On playing TCU:

They're really athletic, really physical. Really fast. They're well coached. You know, they have really good players at all three levels on defense. And it's interesting because the biggest similarity is the defenses that both teams play...I just think we match up and they match up with us really well to make it really competitive games.

TCU HC Sonny Dykes discusses how close the QB battle was with Chandler Morris and Josh Hoover

On Tuesday during his media availability, Dykes was asked how close the battle was. “Chandler just had experience which I think was the biggest difference,” Dykes said. “You guys heard us talk about how good we thought Josh was going to be. I think that was a pretty common feeling throughout our coaching staff and really throughout our team.”

Kansas State, TCU both rolling into Big 12 title game rematch | National Football Post

“Do not,” he said, when asked if he knew who was going to start at quarterback. “We have two guys that we can win with. … I don’t know how it’s going to work out on Saturday. It’s Tuesday. “We’ve seen Will play at a really high level and be successful. And then we saw Avery play at a high level and be successful. So we feel comfortable with both guys leading this football team.”

How former Longhorn Melanie Parra is faring as a TCU Horned Frog | The Daily Texan

Parra has thrived at TCU, where she has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice and set the school four-set record with 34 kills against Texas Tech. Parra has gotten the opportunity to put her skills on display defensively as well. She has amounted 162 digs and 41 block assists this season, showing herself to be a key player for the TCU volleyball team.

