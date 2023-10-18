Men’s Basketball: TCU forward Emanuel Miller earns Preseason All-Big 12 Team honors

The Big 12 Conference recently rolled out its preseason awards, with TCU forward Emanuel Miller earning a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the first time in his career. It’s the second consecutive season that the Horned Frogs have placed a player on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with former TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. represented the Horned Frogs on the team while also earning Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year honors last winter. Miller will enter his third season with the Horned Frogs after foregoing the NBA Draft earlier this year.

Miller was one of three TCU players (Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh) to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft after the 2022-23 season. While Miles Jr. and Baugh remained in the draft, Miller opted to return for another run with the Horned Frogs, who have reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon. Miller was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season, averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Miller also shot a career-high 39.2 percent from 3-point range last season and should be one of TCU’s go-to options for the 2023-24 season.