Women’s Basketball: TCU forward Sedona Prince earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

The TCU women’s basketball team will look to reverse its recent struggles with a winning season under new head coach Mark Campbell. The Horned Frogs brought in several new players through the transfer portal including former Oregon standout Sedona Prince, who was recently recognized as a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. The 6-foot-7 forward missed the 2022-23 season with an injury, but she appeared in 26 games over two seasons at Oregon, averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

Prince is one of several newcomers to the TCU roster for the 2023-24 season, which will be the first for Campbell in Fort Worth after taking over as head coach from Raegan Pebley. Among the transfer additions are Arizona’s Madison Conner, Baylor’s Jaden Owens, Stanford’s Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Cal State Fullerton’s Una Jovanovic and Central Michigan’s Sydney Harris. The Horned Frogs are eyeing their first winning season since 2019-20.