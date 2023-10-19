Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 8

It’s already Week 8 of the college football season as some big questions will be answered in the Big 12 and a trio of marquee Top 25 showdowns highlight the slate. Our staff gives predictions for the biggest games of the weekend
Big 12
UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners - Sat. Oct. 21, 11:00 AM, ABC
- Anthony: John Rhys Plumlee appears likely to return for UCF. He may help keep this within 3 scores. OU rolls. Dillon Gabriel +1000 to win the Heisman, get it while you can.
- Austin: Boomer Sooner.
- Drew: Oklahoma wins big here.
- Miles: Oklahoma continues to roll.
- Russ: Sooners win an easy contest.
Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats - Sat. Oct. 21, 11:00 AM, ESPN+
- Anthony: What a disappointing performance from Cinci last week. Give me Bears off a bye, I guess.
- Austin: These two squads appear to be on different paths. I have the Bears, no cats, in this one.
- Drew: I’ll take the Bears coming off of a bye to continue the trend of the new Big 12 struggling in conference play.
- Miles: No clue... This game will probably be ugly. I’ll take Cincinnati at home.
- Russ: I was wrong about Cincinnati against Iowa State. I’ll take Baylor.
Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers - Sat. Oct. 21, 2:30 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: Can the Orange & Black October magic continue away from Stillwater after two terrific wins? Nope, WVU bounces back at home.
- Austin: Picking has been rough as of late, so I’ll go with the team I wouldn’t pick. Go Cowboys.
- Drew: I think West Virginia rebounds after a heartbreaking loss on the road in Houston last week.
- Miles: Can Mike Gundy keep the Cowboys rolling? They’re surprising a lot of people right now. I’ll take the Mountaineers in a close one here.
- Russ: I think Oklahoma State keeps rolling and the Cowboys net a narrow win here.
Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars - Sat. Oct. 21, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM FOX
- Anthony: Perhaps the most anticipated football game in Cougars history. Longhorns blow them off the field.
- Austin: Alright, alright, alright, UT in a landslide.
- Drew: Texas might score 100 in this one. Give me the Longhorns.
- Miles: Longhorns keep rolling.
- Russ: Easy win for the Longhorns in Houston.
Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars - Sat. Oct. 21, 6:00 PM, FS1
- Anthony: BYU is the cure to the common fledgling offense. Whatever is going on for TTU and its QB situation will magically be fixed in Provo. Red Raiders win.
- Austin: Even though we witnessed a massacre last weekend in Fort Worth, I’m siding with BYU.
- Drew: It is hard to pick against BYU at home at night, but they did not look like a good football team last week against the Frogs. I’ll take the Red Raiders.
- Miles: I think Texas Tech has lost every time I’ve picked them this year. BYU at night at home? Cougars.
- Russ: BYU bounces back with an important home win.
Top National Games
Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes - Sat. Oct. 21, 11:00 AM, FOX
- Anthony: Buckeyes keep getting away with it and Franklin continues to be unable to win the big one since leaving Vanderbilt.
- Austin: Although I believe in the Nittany Lions, I’m going with the Buckeyes.
- Drew: Is Drew Allar ready for the big stage on the road against Ohio State? I don’t think he does enough for Penn State to pull off the upset. Give me the Buckeyes.
- Miles: Penn State’s coming out party!
- Russ: Buckeyes are tough to beat at home. Give me Ohio State.
Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks - Sat. Oct. 21, 2:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: The Wazzu dream is dead; Ducks stay on course for rematch with UW in the conference championship.
- Austin: What happened to that incredible offense? I have to side with Oregon here.
- Drew: Washington State had not looked right the last two games. I think the Ducks win big over a struggling Wazzu team.
- Miles: The Ducks get back on track and win BIG.
- Russ: Oregon needs a bounce-back win here and they get one.
Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide - Sat. Oct. 21, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Anthony: Tide may require some Terrence Cody-esque magic, but Bama wins.
- Austin: Tennessee tempts me, but I’m going Roll Tide.
- Drew: The Tide rolls at home. Have to imagine Saban has been waiting for this one after last year’s loss to the Vols.
- Miles: I have to take the Tide at home in this one. Joe Milton gets exposed.
- Russ: I can’t go against Nick Saban at home. Alabama wins.
Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers - Sat. Oct. 21, 6:00 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: No logical analysis here, but I’m taking Auburn. Hugh Freeze pulls some good nonsense and Lane Kiffin pulls some bad nonsense and the Tigers take it.
- Austin: Ole Miss. Auburn had me at one point, but I’m no longer a believer.
- Drew: I think this game is very close but I don’t think Auburn has enough juice to upset Ole Miss.
- Miles: Ole Miss, but Auburn keeps it close at home!
- Russ: Lane Kiffin and his team find a way to get it done.
Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles - Sat. Oct. 21, 6:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: If Riley Leonard was confirmed healthy, I might be tempted towards the Blue Devils, but FSU keeps its CFP hunt on track.
- Austin: Duke is a fun story, but the Seminoles have too much talent for the Blue Devils. Florida State rolls.
- Drew: Florida State in a game that is not particularly close.
- Miles: Florida State gets a big win in the ACC race.
- Russ: Seminoles pick up a big win against the Blue Devils.
Utah Utes at USC Trojans - Sat. Oct. 21, 7:00 PM, FOX
- Anthony: Kyle Whittingham owns Caleb Williams and the Trojans, but can’t see Williams having two consecutive duds; maybe this time he’ll let his play do the talking instead of his finger nail polish. Trojans win.
- Austin: Big bounce-back win for the Trojans.
- Drew: I think Utah gets one last win over the Trojans before both teams change conferences.
- Miles: USC gets exposed part 2? The Utes are great on defense. I’ll take them on the road.
- Russ: I’d take Utah with a healthy Cam Rising, but since that’s not the case, USC wins.
Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes - Sat. Oct. 21, 7:00 PM, ACC Network
- Anthony: Clemson put up 17 points at home vs. Wake Forest before the bye; Garrett Riley was purely a product of Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, and Kendre Miller. I’m done buying-in on this Clemson team, give me The U.
- Austin: As much as I’d like to side with the Hurricanes; I’m choosing Clemson to win a hard-fought battle on the road.
- Drew: Miami’s best win being Texas A&M looks worse and worse every week. Clemson gets the win on the road.
- Miles: Miami’s losing streak continues and the Tigers win on the road in front of an empty stadium.
- Russ: Dabo Swinney and the crew score a road win against the ‘Canes.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
Staff Standings
Overall Season Win %
- Drew: 69%
- Russ: 64%
- Miles: 56%
- Anthony: 54%
- Austin: 46%
