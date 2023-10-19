Social Media Summary: TCU vs. BYU

Last week, TCU fans were disgusted, flabbergasted and ultimately depressed at the Frogs’ performance against Iowa State.

But — JOSH HOOVER HAS TCU SOCIALS ON FIRE!

The Frogs absolutely decimated BYU in a much-needed bounce back win that may have been the Frogs most complete win in the Coach Sonny Dykes era.

There’s posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that this week — there are also many posts praising Josh Hoover and the Frogs’ defense for their performances Saturday.

In the 44-11 win, there’s a lot of love to go around.

So, as we scroll through the most optimism we’ve seen regarding this Frogs’ team on this app all season, let’s highlight the best-of-the-best posts of the weekend.

#TCU QB Josh Hoover had a fantastic first career start on Saturday. Here's a cut up of his day through the air and on the ground.



What stood out most to you about the redshirt freshman? pic.twitter.com/MdBWiqcTvK — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) October 15, 2023

First things first — Josh Hoover highlight tape.

Is TCU really QB2U? Hoover is just more evidence for it. 37 completions, 439 yards, 4 TDs... it couldn’t have gone much better for Hoover.

Jamie Plunkett posted a complete four-and-a-half minute highlight reel of Hoover’s best plays and damn, is it impressive.

He really, really looks like he could bring this team to, at least, a bowl game. But, was he just riding high off adrenaline?

I don’t know — he looked great, and a lot of TCU burners and fans agree with me.

TCU wins 44-11. @JoshJHoover for first career start makes 59 passing attempts for 439 yards#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/q5Se9SHgUu — Frogs Today (@frogstoday) October 14, 2023

Here’s our new QB1 walking off the field after the game of his life.

Fitting that there’s a young fan with a Max Duggan jersey standing right in the frame.

Once the backup QB got the weird hype video, there’s no way TCU can start Chandler Morris again. Simply impossible. https://t.co/1MQ0gIufsd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2023

Another Hoover video — this time it’s one of the biggest college football platforms on the app getting on the hype train.

Yes RedditCFB, since Morris is out for the season, I agree we can’t play him over Hoover again...

Of course I’m being snide — even if Morris was healthy, Hoover’s now our guy.

This hype video done by the amazing TCU media team proves it further. The hype surrounding Hoover is real.

btw TCU just went and played their most dominant game of the Sonny Dykes era — theTCUburner 9️⃣9️⃣ (@theTCUburner) October 15, 2023

As I said in the intro, TCU played it’s most dominant game of the Dykes era. The TCU Burner agrees.

The Iowa State game last season was great — but defensively, Saturday’s game takes the cake. The Nook Bradford pick-six was icing on the cake early on.

Even BYU’s mascot agreed, and had to join TCU’s cheering section, TCU was just too damn dominant.

Being a Cougar fan inside Amon G. Carter Stadium must’ve been embarrassing, and I’ll give it to them, they travelled damn well.

And then, lastly, one of the best highlights of the game: JP Richardson’s 42-yard TD.

Richardson got up to 17.6 mph, as calculated by Reel Analytics, and Hoover threw the ball on a string to get it to a streaking Richardson.

JP. WR1 for Hoover too, it seems.

Here’s another angle of what may have been the play of the day...

And — that’s it for this week’s social media summary! With Kansas State coming up this weekend, TCU burners are already out in full force... we’ll see which posts make next week’s Social Media Summary.