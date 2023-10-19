TCU News: “He’s the most prepared player on our team.”

Baseball

Franco, though, is not just a Top 100 player. He’s one of the top players in the class, rated as the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024, regardless of position. He's a legitimate two-way player and was the highest-rated uncommitted prospect left on the board for 2024 according to Perfect Game. In fact, Perfect Game has given Franco a grade of 10, which is the highest grade a prospect can receive.

Football

The story heading into Saturday’s game is the play of the two freshmen quarterbacks for both squads. Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first career start for the Frogs while Wildcat freshman Avery Johnson rushed for 5 touchdowns over the Red Raiders.

“Hoover hype” is in full effect around Fort Worth, but K-State has their own young quarterback to be excited about. Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson burst onto the scene last week in Lubbock. Opposite of Josh Hoover, Johnson got it done on the ground, rushing for 90 yards and five touchdowns and earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Kansas State (4-2, 2-1) meet in a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game that the Wildcats won in overtime. It ended TCU's undefeated season, though the Horned Frogs still made the four-team College Football Playoff and national title game. Both teams go into Saturday's meeting after bounce-back wins with unexpected quarterback situations.

The Frogs limited the Cougars to just 243 total yards in the game, which was the lowest yardage allowed by an opponent this season. It was also the third time the Frogs’ defense has held an opponent to under 300 total yards this season. The Cougars had 152 passing yards while averaging just 2.8 yards per carry on 31 rushes.

Basketball

TCU coach Jamie Dixon believed Miller had potential as a wing and he’s seen Miller take tremendous strides as one of the key anchors for the last two NCAA Tournament teams. “He’s improved a lot as a player and done the things we’ve asked him to do,” Dixon said. “We’ve done things that he’s asked us to do like letting him play on the perimeter and getting opportunities to handle and shoot the ball.”

