TCU News: “That offense was the poorest I’ve seen since I have been coaching”

Football

Recap: Sonny Dykes says TCU’s 2nd conference loss to West Virginia is "inexcusable" | TCU 360

Up front the offensive line did not have any success on pass protection, leading to quarterback Chandler Morris getting sacked five times. Dykes said he has never seen anything like the third quarter offensive performance. “That offense was the poorest I’ve seen since I have been coaching… I don’t know that had any first downs, maybe one,” he said.

Big 12 football power rankings: West Virginia's a bigger story than Red River Showdown | Lubbock Avalanche

What to know: How does a team have two kicks blocked in a four-minute span in a three-point game? Answer me, Sonny!

Photos: TCU loses nail-biter to West Virginia 24-21 | AOL

After scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the TCU Horned Frogs were held scoreless in the second half and lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 24-21 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night.

Big 12 Update: Baylor Comes All the Way Back, ‘Horns Exercise Jayhawk Demons | Pistols Firing

TCU took a 21-14 lead into halftime, but the West Virginia defense pitched a shutout in the second half. WVU quarterback Garrett Greene appears to be a grinder. He finished with 142 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a win

West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs' 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak | AP News

TCU (3-2, 1-1) lost a Big 12 regular-season game for the first time under second-year coach Sonny Dykes, and already has two losses after going undefeated in the regular season last year. “We have been very slow to kind of put it together,” Dykes said. “We’ve looked good at times and flashes. We just haven’t consistently been able do anything and maintain things. It’s kind of been the same thing all year.”

How West Virginia upset TCU 24-21 in Big 12 battle | MSN

The toughest opponent TCU has faced this season continues to be itself. The Horned Frogs were doomed for the second time by miscues in a 24-21 loss to West Virginia at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night.

TCU’s offense sputters in 24-21 loss against West Virginia in Big 12 home opener | MSN