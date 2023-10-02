Frogs Up Podcast: West Virginia Recap

The Horned Frogs suffer a brutal loss at the hands of the West Virginia Mountaineers 24-21 as the TCU offense disappears in the second half. We look at all the ways WVU took the game from the Frogs, TCU’s strong-enough defensive performance, TCU’s missed opportunities, and a re-set of season-long expectations. Plus: a recap of Big 12 Week 5 action, TCU Soccer earns a pair of shut out wins, and Volleyball takes two wins from Texas Tech.

