Soccer: TCU shuts out Kansas State & Oklahoma State

After an extended road trip, TCU Soccer returned to Fort Worth’s Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium last week and continued its winning ways, delivering conference victories over the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowgirls, blanking both to give the Frogs six shut outs on the season, three coming in Big 12 play. The wins put TCU alone in 2nd place in the league standings with 13 points on a 4-0-1 conference record.

TCU 2 - Kansas State 0

In a must-win game for the Horned Frogs against the league’s last-place squad, TCU stepped up to the task, with incredibly stifling defense throughout. TCU held the Wildcats to zero shots on goal for the game and only surrendered a single harmless corner kick. K-State committed 12 fouls in effort to slow the Frogs’ attack and dominant possession, to little effectiveness and TCU got off 15 total shots, with six on target. TCU would ultimately put one past the keeper in each half, with Seven Castain burying her sixth goal of the season on the long ball assist from Camryn Lancaster in the 13th minute & Skylar Heinrich finishing in front of goal off the dish from Gracie Brian.

TCU 1 - Oklahoma State 0

A massive game at the top of the Big 12 standings as both teams entered Sunday without a conference loss and the Cowgirls already with 11 wins overall on the season. In a physical battle that produced a combined 26 fouls and four yellow cards, as OSU was chasing TCU much of the contest. The Frogs scored early in the first half with AJ Hennessey firing a laser from 20+ yards out, placed perfectly in the corner of the net in the 17th minute for what would become the game winner. In the second half, OK State did get two shots on target, but TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett secured the saves, preserving the shut out and the victory for the Horned Frogs.

The Frogs have one more game in the homestand, with the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4-6; 0-3-2 Big 12) visiting Fort Worth on Thursday night on ESPN+. Then TCU will travel to Lubbock for a major battle with the Big 12’s current big dogs, the undefeated No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-0-2; 5-0 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon on ESPN+.