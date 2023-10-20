How to Watch: TCU Football at Kansas State Wildcats

Game 8: at Kansas State Wildcats
OCT. 21 | BILL SNYDER FAMILY STADIUM (50,000) | MANHATTAN, KS | 6:00 PM
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN App // WatchESPN
Talent: Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 387
Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- TCU will look to continue the momentum from its 44-11 win over BYU when it travels to Kansas State for a Saturday 6 p.m. contest on ESPN2.
- The Horned Frogs are leaving Texas for just the second time this season. With five home dates and a road contest at Houston, six of the opening seven contests were in state. TCU plays nine of 12 regular season games in Texas this season.
- Since 2019, TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes ranks No. 1 in the state of Texas for winning percentage (.737, 42-15) by an active FBS head coach with at least one season completed. 4TCU is 11-2 in Big 12 regular-season games under Dykes. 4The Horned Frogs are 7-1 in road contests under Dykes. The Oct. 7 loss at Iowa State snapped a seven-game road winning streak that was tied for second-longest in the nation.
- Dykes is the fastest TCU head coach to 17 wins, taking just 22 games, since Dutch Meyer (21 games, 1934-35). Meyer led the Horned Frogs to national championships in 1935 and 1938. 4TCU is 17-1 under Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin.
- Dykes is 1-1 versus Kansas State with both meetings coming last season.
- TCU has just 26 scholarship players remaining from its 5-7 team in 2021, the year prior to Dykes arriving as head coach.
- Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.
SERIES HISTORY
- TCU and Kansas State will meet for the 18th time in their history with the Wildcats holding a 9-8 lead. 4Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 5-7 versus Kansas State. Last year’s 38-28 victory in Fort Worth snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
- Overall, TCU is 3-5 against Kansas State in Manhattan, 5-3 in Fort Worth and 0-1 at neutral sites with last year’s Big 12 Championship Game.
- Prior to TCU beginning Big 12 play in 2012, the schools had not met on the gridiron since 1986.
- The first game in the series was a 45-0 Kansas State victory in Manhattan in 1922.
- After that initial game, the schools did not play until four consecutive seasons from 1983-86.
FAMILY TIES
- TCU linebacker and leading tackler Namdi Obiazor will face his younger brother on Saturday as Chiddi Obiazor is a freshman defensive end for Kansas State.
NOTING THE HORNED FROGS
- Making his first collegiate start, Josh Hoover passed for 439 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 44-11 win over BYU.
- Emani Bailey is second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally in rushing yards with 751. He has topped 100 yards in four games this season.
- JP Richardson, who leads TCU with 27 receptions, posted the first 100-yard game of his career with 104 on six catches versus BYU. He is also the second player in history to score a touchdown for and against the Horned Frogs.
- TCU’s defense leads the Big 12 in conference games only by surrendering just 301.3 yards per game, 60.0 yards ahead of the next-closest team.
- The Horned Frogs have allowed just nine offensive touchdowns over the last six games.
- TCU leads the Big 12 with 19 sacks and has held opponents to one touchdown pass and a 48.1 completion percentage the last six contests.
UNIFORM WATCH:
UNIFORM WATCH:

WEATHER:
It is forecasted to be another perfect day for football for the Horned Frogs, with projected temperature of 72 degrees at kickoff, with minimal wind and no chance of rain
