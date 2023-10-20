Frogs Up Podcast: Kansas State Preview

TCU Football heads on the road to Manhattan, KS for a Big 12 Championship rematch with the Kansas State Wildcats. With a QB battle underway for the Wildcats, how will the Horned Frogs prepare to stop both Will Howard & Avery Johnson? TCU QB Josh Hoover is coming off an incredible debut last week vs. BYU, can he have another successful outing on Saturday?

Plus: Big 12 Week 8 preview, Baseball & Basketball recruiting on fire, and recapping an incredible Volleyball match vs. Texas in Schollmaier Arena.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!