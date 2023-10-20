TCU News: “We feel comfortable with both guys.”

Football

The Wildcats were struggling to make things happen under Will Howard in Lubbock, but when Johnson came in, it seemed to inject energy into the K-State offense, powering them to a 38-21 win behind a whopping five rushing touchdowns from Johnson. “What we learned from this past Saturday is that we’ve seen Will play at a really high level and be successful, and then we saw Avery play at a high level and be successful,” head coach Chris Klieman told media on Tuesday. “So we feel comfortable with both guys.”

With both teams turning to backup quarterbacks, there’s a lot of unknowns for Saturday night’s game which will make this one of the more fun Three Reasons Why this season. So, let’s get to it. Here are three reasons why TCU will upset Kansas State or suffer another heartbreak to the Wildcats:

Matchup to watch: K-State’s secondary vs. TCU’s aerial assault TCU faces a possibly fragile Wildcat secondary that has suffered from injury. After struggling and falling to Oklahoma, K-State rebounded. The Wildcats are coming off of their best defensive performance against a conference opponent this season, recording three interceptions against Texas Tech.

Fans can expect to see both Howard and Johnson in some capacity, regardless of who ends up taking the first snap. “We have been repping them both at practice,” K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein said. “I thought both of them have had a pretty good week. I don’t know who will take the first one. I would expect both of them to obviously play and be a part of it and contribute. We will finish up this last day of prep and have a meeting tomorrow morning and then put an exact plan together.”

In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines the upset potential in the TCU vs Kansas State matchup.

