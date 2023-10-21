Game Thread: TCU Football at Kansas State Wildcats

The TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas State Wildcats both earned much-needed bounce back wins last week in dominant fashion, with KSU handling Texas Tech’s third-string QB in Lubbock and TCU taking care of BYU in Amon G. Carter Stadium for old times sake. Both squads have suffered a bit with roster turnover after last season when the Wildcats defeated the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship before losing the Sugar Bowl while the Frogs went on to win the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal. K-State has suffered a pair of road losses, falling on a walk-off 61-yard FG at Missouri and a conference loss in Stillwater. With just one loss in the Big 12 and a game on the schedule vs. one of the league’s top contenders Texas, Kansas State is still very much in the mix to earn a return trip to Arlington.

TCU has already suffered two ugly conference losses on top of an embarrassing season opening loss to Colorado, but bounced back with a big win in QB Josh Hoover’s first career start taking over for an injured Chandler Morris, as he threw for over 400 yards and 4 TDs to down the Cougars.

Can the Horned Frogs exact some revenge on the Wildcats tonight in Manhattan? Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!