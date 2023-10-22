 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Football: Three-star defensive lineman Tristan Johnson commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs flipped a prospect from UTSA over the weekend.

By Russell Hodges
Tristan Johnson | @TrexJohnson_35

TCU football made some recruiting noise prior to taking the field for Saturday evening’s contest against Kansas State, securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Tristan Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder from Hurst, Texas was previously committed to UTSA before flipping to the Horned Frogs. The news was initially reported by Charles Baggarly of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before Johnson shared a post on social media.

Johnson becomes the 18th commit in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who are rated as the No. 38 school in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson is the third defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who also received pledges from three-star prospect Sterlin Brooks and four-star edge rusher Travis Jackson. Johnson received over a dozen FBS offers from programs including UTSA and Nebraska.

