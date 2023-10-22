Football: Three-star defensive lineman Tristan Johnson commits to TCU

TCU football made some recruiting noise prior to taking the field for Saturday evening’s contest against Kansas State, securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Tristan Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder from Hurst, Texas was previously committed to UTSA before flipping to the Horned Frogs. The news was initially reported by Charles Baggarly of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before Johnson shared a post on social media.

Hurst L.D. Bell defensive lineman Tristan Johnson (@TrexJohnson_35) told me he commit to #TCU.



“TCU has a great program,” Johnson said. “They’re a winning program. They have a great coaching staff.”https://t.co/iXBEsJYrEF — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) October 21, 2023

Johnson becomes the 18th commit in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who are rated as the No. 38 school in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson is the third defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who also received pledges from three-star prospect Sterlin Brooks and four-star edge rusher Travis Jackson. Johnson received over a dozen FBS offers from programs including UTSA and Nebraska.