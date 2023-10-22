Men’s Basketball: Four-star forward David Punch commits to TCU

Head coach Jamie Dixon and the TCU men’s basketball team added another elite recruit to the Class of 2024 on Saturday, earning a commitment from four-star forward David Punch, who shared his announcement on social media. Punch becomes the fourth member of the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who’ve already secured commitments from four-star forward Micah Robinson and four-star center Malick Diallo along with three-star combo guard Ashton Simmons. TCU now ranks as the No. 11 school nationally in 2024 recruiting.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Harker Heights, Texas had offers from several strong programs including Penn State, NC State and Xavier. The Horned Frogs are looking to build on back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament, where TCU has reached the second round in both visits. The Horned Frogs return multiple key frontcourt players including senior forwards Emanuel Miller and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. along with senior center/forward Xavier Cork.