TCU News: “We don’t have any quit in us”

It’s still a solid possibility with winnable games against Texas Tech and Baylor while Quinn Ewers could miss Texas’ trip to Fort Worth next month as well. Even Oklahoma showed signs of weakness by struggling UCF at home. The Horned Frogs don’t believe their season is over just yet. “This team we don’t have any quit in us, I don’t have any quit in me,” Hoover said. “I know the coaches don’t either. We’re just going to lick our chops and move forward.”

Development takes time, and sometimes even the highest-rated recruits have an adjustment period. Dykes has shown that he's willing to be patient with young talent in his first few seasons at TCU, instead of feeding them to the wolves, something he did in previous coaching stops as well. There has to be a level of trust that the right players will buy in to Dykes' process.

BIGGEST LOSER: TCU

To me, there was one clear loser this weekend and it was TCU. Three points is all they could score against Kansas State which is pathetic. Especially after putting up 40-plus against BYU a week ago. Josh Hoover was bad and the offense couldn’t move the football. As bad as the offense was, the defense was worse. They gave up over 300 yards rushing and believe it or not, 400 yards at halftime. I know TCU lost some key players from last year but this performance was terrible.

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Houston Texans’ defensive tackle Ross Blacklock to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. A former second-round pick of Houston out of TCU, Blacklock spent two seasons with the Texans and recorded two sacks, 36 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits during that span.

