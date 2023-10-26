Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 9

Big 12
Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks - Sat. Oct. 28, 11:00 AM, FOX
- Anthony: Sooners by double digits. OU won its clunker last week and will be full throttle again. With Jalon Daniels doubtful to play for KU, can’t see the Jayhawks pulling this upset
- Austin: Gotta go with Oklahoma. It’s hard to project what Kansas looks like with their quarterback, Jalon Daniels.
- Drew: If Jalon Daniels was fully healthy I would probably pick the Jayhawks and I still think this game will be very close, but the Sooners win a shootout on the road.
- Miles: This one may turn into a shootout, but there’s too much talent on this Oklahoma roster. Sooners win.
- Russ: Not sure this Kansas defense can stand up here. Oklahoma wins.
Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats - Sat. Oct. 28, 11:00 AM, ESPN2
- Anthony: Houston lost its super bowl last vs. the Longhorns and K-State appeared to be world beaters in demolishing the Horned Frogs. Wildcats cruise past the Cougars to set up a Big 12 Championship play-in game with Texas next week.
- Austin: Kansas State. That offense looks for real. And the main reason is because they have two viable quarterbacks who can each beat a defense in multiple ways.
- Drew: Kansas State continues to find ways to use both quarterbacks effectively and roll over Houston at home.
- Miles: Kansas State keeps rolling.
- Russ: Kansas State begins its surge back up the Big 12 standings with a win here.
West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights - Sat. Oct. 28, 11:00 AM, FS1
- Anthony: Mountaineers win. Against all good judgement, I can’t stop Trusting The Climb with WVU and although the Knights looked good with John Rhys Plumlee back behind Center, I can see the air leave UCF’s sails after the near-miss on a massive upset opportunity in Norman.
- Austin: I have an inkling UCF takes this one at home. With Plumlee, this offense looks far superior than what we’ve witnessed in recent weeks.
- Drew: I’ll take UCF here. Getting John Rhys Plumlee back was huge for the Knights and WVU has struggled lately.
- Miles: West Virginia had quite a few players go down injured against TCU. Depth is an issue. UCF gets the win at home.
- Russ: UCF is a better team with John Rhys Plumlee back. I’ll take UCF at home.
BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns - Sat. Oct. 28, 2:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: While Cougars fans have fond memories of Taysom Hill slicing up the Longhorns, Kedon Slovis is not that guy. And regardless of who is the Longhorns’ QB, this Texas team is miles ahead of those 2013-14 squads. ‘Horns win in a landslide.
- Austin: Texas. There’s no logical way to argue BYU in this one. But, who knows, crazier things have happened.
- Drew: UT by a bunch. Slovis throws a couple picks and even without Ewers, UT is too talented to be slowed down by BYU’s defense.
- Miles: Texas wins because they’ve got the talent to, but with Ewers out it might be ugly.
- Russ: The Burnt Orange come out in droves to see a big Longhorn win over BYU.
Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears - Sat. Oct. 28, 2:30 PM, ESPN+
- Anthony: Maybe it’s just some kind of paranoia, but I have a feeling that the Bears are going to get it rolling over the next few weeks before arriving in Fort Worth for what could become a battle for bowl eligibility. Baylor wins a sloppy one in Waco.
- Austin: I’m going with the Cyclones in this matchup. The Bears have surprised at times, but Iowa State has shown more consistency in Big 12 play.
- Drew: I think Baylor wins a close one here. Iowa State has looked good recently and they are coming off of a bye week but this feels like a game Dave Aranda needs to win to stay off the hot seat.
- Miles: This one is a toss-up for me. Can’t bring myself to pick Baylor for some reason. Matt Campbell seems to have his team in must-win mode. Cyclones.
- Russ: I like what I’ve seen from Iowa State over the last few weeks. Give me the Cyclones.
Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys - Sat. Oct. 28, 7:00 PM, ESPN2
- Anthony: Think I’ve gotten OSU wrong every week. Enough is enough, the Cowboys have impressed the last three weeks and I’m back on board. Cowboys win, though looking ahead to next week’s Bedlam could allow the Bearcats hang around.
- Austin: The Cowboys have truly done a 360 after their abysmal showing against South Alabama. Oklahoma State beats Cincinnati at home.
- Drew: Oklahoma State have done a very impressive job getting their season back on track after a terrible start. That continues here with a win at home.
- Miles: Oklahoma State keeps rolling. Bedlam is starting to look real interesting...
- Russ: Ollie Gordon continues his scorching tear as the Cowboys take down Cincinnati.
Top National Games
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators - Sat. Oct. 28, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Anthony: UGA has three straight ranked opponents after this one, so maybe already looking ahead and will be without its best player in Brock Bowers, but the Dawgs are lightyears ahead and continue its unbeaten streak.
- Austin: Georgia wins. The best team in college football continues their win streak. While the Bulldogs aren’t as dominant as they were a season ago, they’re the best team until proven otherwise.
- Drew: Georgia wins easily even without Brock Bowers. The talent gap is too large for Florida to pull off an upset.
- Miles: If Florida found a way to win this one it would be massive (especially for recruiting). But there’s just too much talent on the Georgia roster. Dawgs.
- Russ: It hasn’t been pretty, but Georgia has found ways to win. I think they do it again here.
Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes - Sat. Oct. 28, 2:30 PM, FOX
- Anthony: Salt Lake City is a tough place to play, but the Ducks continue a path to the Pac 12 Championship as the injury accumulation for the Utes is just far too much for a team of Oregon’s caliber
- Austin: Let’s go Ducks. Even though the Ducks don’t have a perfect record, they’re one of the better teams in college football.
- Drew: I’ll take the Ducks in this one. It took some Bryson Barnes magic to beat USC and I think Oregon is a much better team than the Trojans.
- Miles: Utah is coming off an emotional roller coaster win over USC. Not enough left in the tank to beat Oregon. Ducks win a close one.
- Russ: I’d take Utah with a healthy Cam Rising, but I have to sit with Oregon here.
Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals - Sat. Oct. 28, 2:30 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: If Riley Leonard is healthy the Blue Devils are clearly a better team in this one; even if he doesn’t play, I’m still taking Duke here. I just cannot accept Louisville’s continued presence as a national contender
- Austin: Louisville wins this one. I don’t have much trust in the Blue Devils.
- Drew: With Riley Leonard’s status up in the air, I’ll take the Cardinals at home despite a bad loss to Pitt in their last game.
- Miles: This game is completely dependent on the health of Riley Leonard. If he doesn’t play, Duke can’t move the ball at all. Cardinals win at home.
- Russ: Louisville’s offense comes out with a big showing at home. Cardinals win.
Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats - Sat. Oct. 28, 6:00 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: Can’t see the Vols losing this one unless it’s a “let Bama beat you twice” situation where they put all their efforts into last week’ loss in Tuscaloosa and are just beat down and weary. I’ll take the bounce back win for Tennessee.
- Austin: Tennessee has been a bit disappointing, but I still have the Vols in this one. I expected Milton to be a dark-horse Heisman candidate at this point.
- Drew: After a hot start against Bama, Tennessee looked dead in the water in a rivalry game which is never a good sign. I’ll take the Wildcats at home.
- Miles: This will probably be an ugly game. I don’t have much faith in either offense to move the ball well. Give me Kentucky at home.
- Russ: Tennessee has been good to me this season. I’ll take the Vols on the road.
Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers - Sat. Oct. 28, 6:30 PM, NBC
- Anthony: Will the Buckeyes have a letdown after the big win over Penn State? Even if half the team missed the flight to Madison, OSU strolls through this one.
- Austin: Ohio State is looking like a CFP team. They win on the road.
- Drew: Ohio State dominates here as the Buckeyes defense keys in on Braelon Allen and shuts down the Wisconsin offense.
- Miles: Ohio State. Wisconsin won’t be able to move the ball well.
- Russ: Ohio State looked dominant against Penn State. The Buckeyes win on the road here.
UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs - Sat. Oct. 28, 9:30 PM, FS1
- Anthony: UNLV is undefeated in MWC play, has an SEC win, and controls its own destiny with games vs. all the other conference contenders. This one could be the start of something special or the beginning of the end for the Rebels. Unfortunately Fresno is a much better team, regardless of if it’s Mikey Keene or Logan Fife behind center. Bulldogs win.
- Austin: Even those who follow college football may not know UNLV is 6-1 (me). But, I still have Fresno State winning at home.
- Drew: This should be a very fun nightcap and I’ll take Fresno State who’s only loss came on the road in Wyoming which is a very underrated home field advantage.
- Miles: Fresno State’s defense gets the job done.
- Russ: Both teams have been great this season, but I’ll take Fresno State at home.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
Staff Standings
Overall Season Win %
- Drew: 70%
- Russ: 66%
- Miles: 57%
- Anthony: 55%
- Austin: 52%
