Non-Rev Roundup: TCU women’s golf scores record-setting round

Equestrian

TCU equestrian stayed undefeated in 2023 with a win over in-conference foe, Fresno State, on the road this past Friday. The Frogs won comfortably by a final score of 15-5, winning all four events in the process.

The Frogs opened with a clean sweep in Horsemanship, winning the event 5-0 behind an MOP performance from Mattie Dukes. Dukes scored a strong 77.5 to earn a point for the Frogs and MOP honors for the event. Payton Boutelle had the top score on either side in Horsemanship with a 78.5-point ride to earn a point. Giorgia Medows and Shea Graham were right behind Boutelle with two 78-point rides to earn points for the Frogs. Jessica McAllister completed the sweep for TCU with a 77-point ride to earn a point.

TCU extended the lead with a 3-2 win in Fences. Ella Bostwick had the top overall score for the Frogs in the event with an 89-point ride to earn a point. Ashleigh Scully and Jordyn Scelsa had the two other TCU wins in the event, both with 88-point rides.

Let’s hear it for our 2️⃣ vs Fresno State



Mattie Dukes - Horsemanship 77.5

Shea Graham - Reining 71.5#GoFrogs x #1Family1Mission pic.twitter.com/nzeOsm3kaa — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) October 24, 2023

Next was Reining where TCU had a dominant performance, winning the event 4-1. Graham won her second point of the day and earned MOP honors in the process as she tied for the second-best score in Reining with a 71.5-point ride. Tied with Graham for second highest score in the event was McAllister who stayed undefeated on the day with a 71.5-point ride of her own. Also collecting her second win of the day was Dukes who won her matchup with a 73-point ride which was the highest score in the event. Kaylene Cunningham won her matchup of the day with a 69-point ride to earn a point for the Frogs.

The Frogs won the last event of the day in Flat by a tight margin of 3-2. Lilly Goldstein had the best score among TCU riders in the event with a 91-point ride to win a point for the Frogs. Laurel Smith and Lex Lipacis both won points in Flat to clinch the event for the Frogs thanks to an 87-point ride and an 85-point ride respectively. The Frogs will travel to Martin, Tennessee to face off against number ten ranked UT Martin this Friday, Oct. 27.

Swimming and Diving

TCU Swim and Dive traveled to Austin, Texas this past Friday for a meet with the Longhorns. TCU dropped a tough one on both the men’s and women’s sides by scores of 191.5-100.5 and 192-99 respectively. Anna Kwong had a good day as she had two top-five finishes in the meet. Kwong scored 290.25 on the one-meter and 308.78 on the three-meter good for third and fourth place respectively in the events. Ollie Cazaly finished in the top five on the men’s side of the one-meter with a solid score of 323.48.

Checking in on the boards...



Anna Kwong earns in the 1 meter with a score of 290.25 #GoFrogs x #TPWF pic.twitter.com/wIeGlpmVzP — TCU Swim & Dive (@TCUswimdive) October 20, 2023

The Frogs had two finishers in the top three of the men’s 200-yard breaststroke as Felipe Goncalves and Kito Camossato finished in second and third, thanks to times of 2:03.90 and 2:03.96 respectively. Camossato had a top-three finish in the 100-yard breaststroke as well with a time of 55.81 which landed him in second place in the event. Goncalves earned another top-three finish of his own, this time in the 400-yard IM, thanks to a time of 4:08.90, good for bronze. Edgar Cicanci had a pair of second-place finishes in both the 100-yard and 300-yard backstroke thanks to times of 49.12 and 1:48.40 respectively. Piotr Sadlowski matched Cicanci’s effort with two second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly with times of 20.85 and 48.12 respectively.

Nina Vadovicova had a strong meet with two top-three finishes in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke. Vadovicova had great times of 1:03.52 in the 100 and 2:19.79 in the 200, good for third place and second place respectively. Tania Quaglieri took third place in the 100-yard backstroke for the Frogs thanks to a great time of 56.41. TCU Diving will be back in Austin on Nov. 1 for the Texas Diving Invitational.

Women’s Golf

TCU women’s golf made the trip down South to San Marcos, Texas for the Jim West Challenge and stormed back to tie for seventh place with a record-setting final round. TCU finished with a team score of 14-under par thanks to the lowest team score below par in program history in round three. The Frogs shot 17-under par on the last day of the tournament to move up four spots in the final standings.

Lois Lau was the top overall finisher for the Frogs at a phenomenal 14-under par in the tournament, good for a tie for third overall individually. Lau shot under par in all three rounds and had her best round in round three, shooting a 7-under-par 65. Sofia Barroso Sa tied Lau for the best round of the tournament for the Frogs with a 7-under-par 65 of her own in the last 18 holes of the tournament. Barroso Sa finished at 7-under-par and in a tie for 14th place individually.

School record



In the final round of the Jim West Invitational at Kissing Tree Golf Club, TCU shot a school-record 17-under (271).#GoFrogs x #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/EDGhmMt023 — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) October 24, 2023

The third player to finish under par in the tournament for the Frogs was Meagan Winans who rode a strong finish to a 2-under-par performance overall. Winans shot a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to move up into a tie for 28th place individually. The fourth finisher for the Frogs was Sofie Dimitrova who finished at a respectable 10-over-par and in 63rd place individually. Also finishing in the top 70 was Sheridan Clancy who shot at 25-over-par and fit the theme of finishing strong with her best round coming in round three, a 2-over 74.

This tournament wrapped up a successful fall season for TCU women’s golf. They will kick off their spring season on Feb. 4 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic.

Women’s Rifle

No. 2-ranked TCU women’s rifle traveled to Colorado and the US Air Force Academy for a meet with the number seven-ranked Falcons. TCU improved to 3-0 on the season with a 4,735-4,721 win over Air Force.

Katie Zaun was the best shooter in the meet from both teams as she had the best aggregate score of 1,192. Zaun had the top score in smallbore with a score of 594 and tied for the top score in air rifle with a score of 598. Tied with Zaun for the top score in air rifle was Stephanie Grundsoe who also shot the second-best score in smallbore with a 593. Grundsoe secured the number two overall shooter spot based on aggregate score for the Frogs with a total score of 1,191.

Another great day on the range! TCU produces six of the Top 10 aggregate marks.



1. Zaun - 1,192 (T-Career High)

2. Grundsoee - 1,191 (Season High)

6. Haverhill - 1,178

7. Hogan - 1,176 (Season High)

T8. White - 1,174

10. Schuett - 1,172 (Season High)#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/tLblzuhT74 — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) October 21, 2023

Jeanne Haverhill was the sixth overall individual finisher in the meet, finishing sixth in smallbore and eighth in air rifle. Haverhill had an aggregate score of 1,178 with scores of 585 in smallbore and 593 in air rifle. Mikole Hogan wrapped up the top four for the Frogs as she finished right behind Haverhill in seventh place individually. Hogan finished in seventh in smallbore with a score of 584 and in tenth in air rifle with a score of 592 good for an aggregate score of 1,176.

The Frogs will return to Fort Worth for their next meet on Saturday, Oct. 28 as the Frogs will face both number one-ranked West Virginia and number four-ranked Nebraska.