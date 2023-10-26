Men’s Tennis: TCU battles at ITA All-American Championships

The TCU men’s tennis team saw several players score victories during the 2023 ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this month. The Horned Frogs are pushing through their fall season, with the ITA National Fall Championships set to begin next month. Among the TCU netters participating in the ITA All-American Championships was Jack Pinnington, who received a main draw in singles play and advanced all the way to the Round of 16. Pinnington defeated Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenberg 6-2, 6-2 before besting Illinois standout Kenta Miyoshi in dominant fashion, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Ticket punched to the round of 16 ️



JPJ is now 5-1 in singles this fall with four sweeps and three ranked wins#GoFrogs x #ITAAllAmericans pic.twitter.com/jeskPdwe62 — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) October 5, 2023

Sebastian Gorzny also represented the Horned Frogs in the main draw singles bracket, earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Illinois netter Karlis Ozolins before conceding a tough three-set loss against Louisville’s Etienne Donnet, falling 7-6, 3-6, 2-6. Lui Maxted reached the Round of 16 in the qualifying draw singles competition, scoring two victories including a 6-4, 6-4 win over Middle Tennessee State’s Leo Raquin and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Texas A&M’s J.C. Roddick. Pedro Vives also advanced to the Round of 16 in the qualifying draw, downing Utah’s Berk Bugarikj 6-4, 6-4 before besting Baylor’s Zsombor Velcz 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Always love a Big 12 win, especially when it puts you within a match of the main draw @pedrovives01 #GoFrogs x #ITAAllAmericans pic.twitter.com/AmL3KVlKOl — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) October 3, 2023

Tomas Jirousek rounded out the singles players for the Horned Frogs, falling in three sets against Florida’s Magnus Johnson 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 in the opening round of the qualifying draw before earning a 7-5, 6-3 consolation victory against Wake Forest’s Matthew Thomson. In doubles action, TCU saw Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan reach the Round of 16 of the qualifying draw. The duo recorded two victories including a 7-5, 6-2 win over Florida State’s Louis Pourroy and Alex Bulte as well as Arizona’s Jay Friend and Nick Lagaev. Further down the bracket, Tomas Jirousek and Jack Pinnington fell 4-6, 6-1, 7-10 against Wake Forest’s Holden Koons and Dhakshineswar Suresh in the opening round of the qualifying draw.

✊



That's three Frog W's in four tries on day one of the ITA All-American Championships main draw#GoFrogs x #ITAAllAmericans pic.twitter.com/DP8JgtO6ED — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) October 5, 2023

Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives teamed up in the doubles main draw, reaching the Round of 32 after notching a 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 win over Tulsa’s Callum Gale and Alex Okonkwo. Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan earned their way into the main draw, but the duo conceded a 6-4, 3-6, 6-10 loss to Duke’s Michael Heller and Andrew Chang in the Round of 32. Maxted and Chan bounced back and concluded the tournament on a high note, scoring a 6-3, 7-5 win over East Tennessee State’s Dimitri Badra and Francisco Lamas in consolation action.