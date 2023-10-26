Soccer: Five Horned Frogs Named to Big 12 2023 All Conference Teams

TCU Soccer completed its regular season with a road loss to the Texas Longhorns on Monday and finished the conference slate in third place. On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its end of season awards, including the All-Conference teams. Two Horned Frogs were placed on the First Team: Midfielder Gracie Brian & Forward Seven Castain, with an additional three players on the Second Team: Defenders Olivia Hasler & Grace Coppinger and Midfielder Oli Pena.

Gracie Brian has had a decorated career with the Horned Frogs, including being named to the Big 12 First Team in 2021 & 2022 and named to the Big 12 All Freshman Team in 2019. In 2023, she has scored eight goals and assisted on another two scores as the leading scorer for the Frogs as an attacking midfielder. Seven Castain was named to the All Freshman Team in 2022 and stepped into a big role this season as TCU’s primary striking Forward, scoring seven goals so far in her Sophomore campaign, including two multi-goal contests: at BYU and at West Virginia.

SEVEN. CASTAIN.



@CastainSeven records her first multi-goal game in her career! pic.twitter.com/rtMILYRgsa — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) September 15, 2023

With eight shutouts earned this season, including some where the opposition put no shots on goal, the TCU defense has put together a strong campaign in 2023 and the unit picked up two honors with Olivia Hasler earning a second consecutive Second Team honor and 2022 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Grace Coppinger also named to the Second Team. Joining the pair of defenders on the Second Team is sparkplug midfielder Oli Pena, earning conference honors for the third straight season after making the All-Freshman team in 2021 and the Second Team in 2022; she has one goal on the season, scoring the game winner vs. Stephen F. Austin.

TCU begins its postseason push in the Big 12 Tournament from Round Rock, TX on Monday October 30th at 8:00 PM. The NCAA Tournament selection show will be Monday November 6th, with the national tourney running from Nov. 10 to the Dec. 4 College Cup Championship.