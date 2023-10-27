TCU News: “You can see the playsheet he’s holding with our hand signs on them.”

Football

Sources: TCU knew of Michigan's sign-stealing scheme prior to CFP game, used 'dummy signals' to dupe Wolverines | Yahoo

During TCU’s game against Michigan in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, trickery was afoot. TCU coaches, having gained information on Michigan’s elaborate sign-stealing scheme, changed many of their play-call signals before kickoff. However, head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs staff had grander ideas than just changing signals. They pulled a fast one on the Wolverines.

McGuire maintains positive outlook for Tech football, Jake Strong | dailytoreador.com

Needing to win three of the four remaining games to hit the six-win mark required to become bowl eligible, McGuire is squarely focused on the Red Raiders’ upcoming game against Texas Christian University. “1-0. It’s just like when you’re in any case, there’s no magic. We don’t have a game coming up against TCU that’s gonna make us bowl eligible, like it still counts one,” McGuire said. “So you’ve gotta do that. We gotta worry about us getting better and knowing our opponent is, but us getting better. We’ve not played very good football.”

Guenther Inks Deal with Titans | OurSports Central

The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of utility player Jake Guenther for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season. Prior to hitting the professional ranks, Guenther played college baseball at Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, Texas) in 2019. The left-handed hitter slugged .345 with ten home runs and 42 RBI in 58 games for the Horned Frogs.

Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane grows into his leadership role: ‘He’s locked in’ | The Athletic

On two distinct occasions during Wednesday night’s season opener, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane found himself needing to amplify his voice to get through to his teammates.

It may only be secret scrimmages or charity exhibition games, but teams are keeping score now and there are box scores to peruse. That and the release of all schedules allow us to fine-tune the seed list one last time before the ball goes up for real on Nov. 6.

