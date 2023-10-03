Pro Frogs: Former TCU football players highlight Raiders vs. Chargers matchup

Sunday’s NFL contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers featured a trio of former TCU football standouts, with free safety Tre’von Moehrig representing the Raiders and wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis taking the field for the Chargers. Each player made a highlight play in the game, which the Chargers won 24-17 despite failing to convert on another fourth-and-short late in the game.

Moehrig made a stellar defensive play during the third quarter, intercepting an errant pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returning the ball across midfield. It was the second career interception for Moehrig, who was a second-rounder in the 2021 NFL Draft after winning the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football. Moehrig has been terrific for the Raiders in his third NFL season, limiting opposing pass catchers to only six grabs for 43 yards and with three pass breakups and one interception as well as nine run stops. The former TCU safety has not allowed a catch in two weeks.

Moehrig finished with six tackles in the game, with one coming against former TCU teammate Derius Davis, who can be seen in the above film taking a carry out of the Chargers backfield and sprinting away from the Las Vegas defense for a huge gain. A fourth-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft, Davis has been used sparingly this season, but the speedy receiver and return specialist could see an increased role as the Chargers move forward without wide receiver Mike Williams, who suffered a knee injury last week. Davis had three rushes for 51 yards as well as two catches for 16 yards in the Charger victory.

One player the Chargers hope takes a step forward in Williams’ absence is first-rounder Quentin Johnston, who made a key grab during the second quarter to gain 18 yards and a first down for Los Angeles. It was the only catch of the game for Johnston, who has six grabs for 44 yards through four weeks after being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnston was one of the top offensive players for the Chargers during Sunday’s game against the Raiders, earning a 65.9 PFF grade while Davis had a team-high 81.5 grade.