TCU News: “This is usually a turning point for a team’s seasons”

After another mistake-filled defeat, TCU’s season is at a crossroads | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

As frustrating as the loss was, Coker was able to maintain perspective and cited another example of last year to remind everyone that the season isn’t over. “This is usually a turning point for a team’s seasons,” Coker said. “When you’re a good team like us and you lose a couple tough games, you can start to see locker rooms dividing. I haven’t seen that yet, but it’s all about staying together.

TCU, Iowa State search for redemption in Big 12 battle | Deadspin

The Cyclones (2-3, 1-1) return home looking for answers as well after a 50-20 loss at then-No. 14 Oklahoma last Saturday. Iowa State surrendered the game's final 29 points and gave up 523 total yards, 366 of those passing, the most it has allowed through the air in a game since October 2021.

Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones | Yahoo

The road trip to Iowa State was always going to be one of the more tricky games on the schedule, even if TCU got off to the hot start it expected. Now the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) will travel to Ames wobbly after being upset as a two-touchdown favorite by West Virginia. TCU’s chances of remaining in the Big 12 race are teetering and this makes Saturday’s contest a must-win game.

2 West Virginia football players carted off field will soon return to campus | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Injured linebacker Trey Lathan and safety Aubrey Burks are set to return to West Virginia's campus after they were carted off the field and taken to a hospital during a 24-21 win at TCU over the weekend, coach Neal Brown said Monday. Lathan underwent surgery on a lower leg injury and will miss the rest of the season, Brown said. Tests were negative on Burks, who was injured making a tackle on a punt Saturday night. Brown didn’t specify Burks’ injury and didn't know when he’ll be available to play again.

BYU football: Early bye week is OK, but not optimal, for 4-1 Cougars | Deseret News

But coach Kalani Sitake’s 4-1 team isn’t about to give it back. That’s especially true because the Cougars face a monumental task a week from Saturday, a Big 12 showdown with 2022 College Football Playoff runner-up TCU at the Horned Frogs’ 50,000-seat venue, Amon G. Carter Stadium. “You obviously get an extra week (to prepare) for them than they do for you,” BYU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh said Monday. “They have to focus on their opponent this week, so it is definitely a huge advantage to have an extra week to prepare and gameplan, for sure.

KNOW THE FOE: Key TCU players to watch against Iowa State on Saturday | CycloneFanatic.com | CycloneFanatic: The Internet's most popular site for fans of the Iowa State Cyclones