 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs Up Podcast: Bye Week Reset

Can the Horned Frogs reach bowl eligibility & spoil the title hopes of conference contenders?

By Anthony North
/ new

With TCU Football off this weekend, we catch up on the state of the Frogs for a season reset ahead of a stretch-run fight for bowl eligibility as the Horned Frogs search for an offensive identity and defensive motivation.

The Big 12 had some major outcomes in Week 9, resulting in a five-way tie atop the conference. Plus the Michigan scouting scandal hits home as it was reported TCU was aware of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scheme in Fiesta Bowl.

TCU Volleyball ends losing streak with 3-1 win at UCF; TCU Soccer to begin Big 12 Tournament on Monday vs. 6-seed UCF

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!

In This Stream

Frogs Up: A TCU Sports Podcast

View all 18 stories

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...