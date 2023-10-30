Frogs Up Podcast: Bye Week Reset

With TCU Football off this weekend, we catch up on the state of the Frogs for a season reset ahead of a stretch-run fight for bowl eligibility as the Horned Frogs search for an offensive identity and defensive motivation.

The Big 12 had some major outcomes in Week 9, resulting in a five-way tie atop the conference. Plus the Michigan scouting scandal hits home as it was reported TCU was aware of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scheme in Fiesta Bowl.

TCU Volleyball ends losing streak with 3-1 win at UCF; TCU Soccer to begin Big 12 Tournament on Monday vs. 6-seed UCF

